Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €29.50 Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.36 ($31.01).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

ETR JEN opened at €25.22 ($29.67) on Monday. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 1 year high of €29.36 ($34.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.09.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.