Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Hasbro by 46.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Hasbro by 73.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 47.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Shares of HAS opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

