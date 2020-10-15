Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harmony has a diverse portfolio of gold development projects spread across South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The Golpu project is believed to be a game changer for the company. The Hidden Valley project is also poised for growth. In South Africa, the company has the Kusasalethu, Doornkop and Phakisa projects and Tshepong and Masimong, which have been steady contributors to the company’s production. It is also likely to gain from higher gold prices. Higher gold prices are expected to drive the company’s margins in fiscal 2021 amid market volatility and economic uncertainties. The company’s efforts to reduce its debt levels is also encouraging. However, the company remains exposed to issues such as mine shut downs and labor strikes. High cost structure, rising cost of operation and declining gold production are other concerns.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Renaissance Capital downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

HMY stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,046,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,021,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,762,318 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after acquiring an additional 732,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 731,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

