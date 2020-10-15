HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRGLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $1.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

