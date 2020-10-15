Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €62.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.80 ($73.88) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.41 ($53.43).

Shares of HLAG stock opened at €58.30 ($68.59) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.71. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52 week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52 week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.83.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

