Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HMSNF. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC restated a reduce rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

