Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $72.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.67.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th.

Shares of HLNE opened at $68.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

