Halma’s (HLMAF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of HLMAF stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.85. Halma has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

