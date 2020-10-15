Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. Hailiang Education Group has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hailiang Education Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

