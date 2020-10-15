H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Robert J. Martsching Sells 4,315 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Robert J. Martsching sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $217,260.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,572.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.77. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $52.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $691.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.28 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 159,540 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 364,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

