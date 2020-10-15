Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN) Trading Down 10.2%

Gunsynd Plc (GUN.L) (LON:GUN)’s stock price fell 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.06 ($0.01). 1,406,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,058,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of $2.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.69.

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

