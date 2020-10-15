GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

AVAL opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.24. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0259 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 43.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 28.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 42.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.