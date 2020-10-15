Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $49.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GEF. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BofA Securities raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Greif will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Greif by 11.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Greif by 40.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

