Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFXA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.00 ($28.24).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

