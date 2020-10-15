Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $253.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $211.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,333,000 after buying an additional 1,950,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24,328.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 254,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 253,262 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,648,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.