Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

