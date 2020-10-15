Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Well stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About American Well

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.