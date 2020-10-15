Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €89.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.50 ($54.71) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.32 ($90.96).

Shares of AIR opened at €62.15 ($73.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.67. Airbus SE has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

