Gmt Capital Corp Sells 2,633,897 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,633,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $605,796.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,425,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,037,952.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,366,884 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $300,714.48.

On Monday, October 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 132,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $29,150.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 334,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $73,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 504,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $115,920.00.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 91,297 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 102.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,638,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 830,274 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 374,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

