Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.50.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $197.83 on Wednesday. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $201.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 145.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average of $148.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.60 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 135.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,346,000 after acquiring an additional 680,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,506 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $54,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2,346.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 296,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,393,000 after purchasing an additional 284,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 93.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 392,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.