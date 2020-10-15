Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YLCO. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 53,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $651,000.

NASDAQ YLCO opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

