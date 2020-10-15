Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Update

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, an increase of 2,594.1% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HERO opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76.

