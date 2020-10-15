Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIT opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.07% of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

