Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.1% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $220.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,671.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.76 and its 200 day moving average is $195.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

