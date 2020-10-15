GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.21. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.