GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 2,060 ($26.91) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oddo Bhf reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oddo Securities lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,760 ($22.99) to GBX 1,840 ($24.04) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,815.19 ($23.72).

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,436.28 ($18.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,478.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,577.26. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.35) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11385.0003217 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.