Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti lifted their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of ROCK opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.38. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after buying an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

