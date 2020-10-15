Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.17. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNCA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,151,260 shares of Genocea Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $7,090,335.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

