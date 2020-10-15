GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.22.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.