GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.56 ($33.60).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) stock opened at €30.62 ($36.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €30.34 and its 200-day moving average is €27.29. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

