Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Short Interest Update

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,127,400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 11,559,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Separately, VTB Capital raised Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. Gazprom PAO has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

