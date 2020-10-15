Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

GTES has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,072.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,160 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 127,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

