Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTXMQ opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.62. Garrett Motion has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

