Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Gannett Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

GCI stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.65. Gannett Media has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.02 million. Gannett Media had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett Media will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $122,276.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,818.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Media Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

