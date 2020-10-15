FY2021 Earnings Forecast for COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note issued on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%.

COVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered COVESTRO AG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of COVTY opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. COVESTRO AG/S has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $30.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

