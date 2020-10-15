FY2020 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zelman & Associates lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $32,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 77.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

