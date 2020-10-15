FY2020 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUN. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 724.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

