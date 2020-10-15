FY2020 Earnings Forecast for AMETEK, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $108.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

