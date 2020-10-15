FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,398,000 after buying an additional 135,176 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,587 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.4% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,269,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,288,000 after purchasing an additional 631,668 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 121.1% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 3,505,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,424,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,224,000 after purchasing an additional 592,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $980,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

