Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:FURY opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

