fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) versus Genius Brands International (OTCMKTS:GNUS) Head-To-Head Analysis

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) and Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Genius Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28% Genius Brands International -7,693.94% -57.01% -27.58%

This table compares fuboTV and Genius Brands International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $4.27 million 103.44 -$34.36 million N/A N/A Genius Brands International $5.91 million 51.89 -$11.48 million N/A N/A

Genius Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV.

Volatility and Risk

fuboTV has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Brands International has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for fuboTV and Genius Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Brands International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of fuboTV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Genius Brands International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

fuboTV beats Genius Brands International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

fuboTV Company Profile

Facebank Group, Inc., doing business as fuboTV, focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, food, travel, home and design, and entertainment through fuboTV in Europe and the United States. The company was formerly known as Pulse Evolution Group, Inc. and changed its name to Facebank Group, Inc. in September 2019. Facebank Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops and produces animated series, such as Llama Llama, SpacePop, Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, and Rainbow Rangers. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and retailers. Genius Brands International, Inc. sells its products directly at retail stores or through online retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

