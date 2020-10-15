Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.
Frogads stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. Frogads has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $90.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.59.
About Frogads
FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.
