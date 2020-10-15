Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

Frogads stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. Frogads has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $90.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.59.

In other Frogads news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $20,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,354,757 shares in the company, valued at $300,956,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $44,405,442.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403 in the last 90 days.

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

