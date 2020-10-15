Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frogads’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Redstone started coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of Frogads stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.59. Frogads has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $44,405,442.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403 over the last ninety days.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

