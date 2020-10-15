Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FROG. KeyCorp started coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Summit Insights began coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Frogads currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.
Shares of FROG opened at $73.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.59. Frogads has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $90.80.
About Frogads
FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.
