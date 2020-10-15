Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FROG. KeyCorp started coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Summit Insights began coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Frogads currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of FROG opened at $73.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.59. Frogads has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $90.80.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of Frogads stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 300,000 shares of Frogads stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $12,276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,649,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,164,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

