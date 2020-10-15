Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Research Coverage Started at BofA Securities

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of Frogads stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.59. Frogads has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $90.80.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $12,276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,649,175 shares in the company, valued at $231,164,241. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403 over the last three months.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

