Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Frogads’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $73.80 on Monday. Frogads has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $90.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.59.

In other Frogads news, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $44,405,442.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403 in the last 90 days.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

