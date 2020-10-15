Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Frogads has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS FROG opened at $73.80 on Monday. Frogads has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $90.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.59.

In related news, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $44,405,442.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares in the company, valued at $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403.

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

