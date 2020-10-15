Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank restated an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

FNLPF stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.