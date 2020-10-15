Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €60.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FRE. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €37.93 ($44.62) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.45.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.