Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.57.

FCX opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,855,800,000 after buying an additional 1,051,623 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $458,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

