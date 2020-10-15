Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.57.
FCX opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,855,800,000 after buying an additional 1,051,623 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $458,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
Featured Story: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.